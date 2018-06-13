Russian pranksters call OSCE Secretary General posing as Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan

17:03, 13 Jun 2018
Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus have talked to OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, claiming to be Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vesti.ru reports.

Greminger congratulated the “Prime Minister” on his election and offered to amend the Electoral Code.
He pledged support in the implementation of any reforms Pashinyan is planning to implement in Armenia.

“I have read about you plans to amend the Electoral Code ahead of the elections. I would like to assure that the OSCE and particularly the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are ready to support you in this undertaking,” he said.

The pranksters also asked Mr. Greminger name those guilty in the failure to implement the Minsk agreements. The OSCE Secretary General pointed to lack of political will as a possible reason.

“It’s important for both parties to take steps if we want to see progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The pranksters earlier had a 18-minute conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on behalf of the Armenian Prime Minister.

