2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia today

12:51, 14 Jun 2018
Off

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Russia today.

The final tournament will involve 32 national teams, which include 31 teams determined through competitions and the automatically qualified host team.

Of the 32 teams, 20 will be making back-to-back appearances following the last tournament in 2014, including defending champions Germany, while Iceland and Panama will both be making their first appearances at a FIFA World Cup.

A total of 64 matches will be played in 12 venues located in 11 cities. The final will take place on 15 July at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary

16:43, 14 Jun 2018

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement after Armenia visit

16:16, 14 Jun 2018

PM Pashinyan visits Holy Transfiguration Armenian Cathedral in Moscow

15:39, 14 Jun 2018

Quebec's Armenians hold 4th annual March for Humanity

14:51, 14 Jun 2018

Armenian President meets OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

14:18, 14 Jun 2018

Yura Movsisyan undergoes surgery

13:15, 14 Jun 2018

Armenian President congratulates UK Ambassador on Queen's Birthday

11:31, 14 Jun 2018

North Korea sanctions remain until complete denuclearisation, says US

10:11, 14 Jun 2018

Smithsonian Folklife festival to highlight Armenian food and craft

10:06, 14 Jun 2018

Armenia Elected to the UN Economic and Social Council

09:47, 14 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement after Armenia visit

PM Pashinyan visits Holy Transfiguration Armenian Cathedral in Moscow

Quebec's Armenians hold 4th annual March for Humanity

Armenian President meets OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia