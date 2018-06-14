2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia today

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Russia today.

The final tournament will involve 32 national teams, which include 31 teams determined through competitions and the automatically qualified host team.

Of the 32 teams, 20 will be making back-to-back appearances following the last tournament in 2014, including defending champions Germany, while Iceland and Panama will both be making their first appearances at a FIFA World Cup.

A total of 64 matches will be played in 12 venues located in 11 cities. The final will take place on 15 July at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony.