Armenian PM talks relations with Russia’s Putin

22:26, 14 Jun 2018
Off

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has told about his relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have good, direct relations. And such relations were established from the very first minute,” Pashinyan said in an interview with Russia Today.

Pashinyan noted that the relations lack “dark corners,” which, he said, is very important.

“We discuss everything directly. We put all questions straightly and answer them straightly,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted there are no troublesome questions at this point.

“Russia and Armenia are sovereign states. I think that in many respects the interests of our countries correspond to each other, but there may be some nuances, where they may not coincide. The most important is the atmosphere in which we will be discussing these issues. I think we can reach agreement,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

