Armenian President congratulates UK Ambassador on Queen’s Birthday

11:31, 14 Jun 2018
President Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nune Sarkissian visited the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Armenia on the occasion of UK’s National Day – the official Birthday of Queen Elisabeth II.

President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Judith Farnworth and the staff of the Embassy on the National Day.

President Sarkissian and Ambassador Farnworth attached great importance to the further development of comprehensive Armenian-British cooperation and reiterated the willingness to expand interstate relations and friendship between the peoples.

