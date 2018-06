President Armen Sarkissian received today OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andtzej Kasprzyk.

President Sarkissian reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the negotiation process mediated by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The President confirmed Armenia will maintain efforts towards a peaceful settlement to the Karabakh conflict.