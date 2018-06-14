North Korea sanctions remain until complete denuclearisation, says US

Photo: EPA

North Korea will not see any economic sanctions lifted until it has demonstrated “complete denuclearisation”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, the BBC report.

Mr Pompeo was speaking at a press conference in Seoul with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.

It comes days after President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held a historic summit in Singapore.

The leaders signed a statement pledging to establish a new relationship.

Mr Kim also reaffirmed previous promises – like those made in a deal with South Korea earlier this year – to work towards the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.

But there has been deep scepticism about the agreement, with observers saying it lacked detail on how North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons and how that process would be verified.