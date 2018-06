On a working visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in Moscow – the seat of the Armenian Diocese of Nor Nakhichevan and Russia.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan, Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Nor Nakhichevan and Russia.

Pm Pashinyan also visited St. Grigor Narekatsi College, which is part of the church complex. The college meant for 200 students will start functioning from September.