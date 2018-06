Hosts Russia could not have wished for a better start to their own FIFA World Cup™ following their resounding 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Iury Gazinsky scored the first goal of Russia 2018 with a firmly-placed header, before substitute Denis Cheryshev – who replaced the injured Alan Dzagoev – scored the second before the break.

Artem Dzyuba’s goal came mere moments after being introduced before Cheryshev’s stunner and Aleksandr Golovin’s free kick sealed the victory.