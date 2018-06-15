Armenia, Iran keen to develop economic relations

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received today Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Seid Ali Saghaian.

The President noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the high-level relations built upon centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, which open up perspectives for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The interlocutors agreed that there is a huge unused potential for the development of the Armenian-Iranian economic relations and attached importance to maintaining efforts for its effective utilization.

The parties emphasized the importance of intensification of economic programs and the temporary free trade agreement between Iran and EAEU.