Armenian FM meets historian Taner Akcam

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today Turkish historian, Genocide scholar Taner Akcam.
“Useful exchange with Taner Akcam on genocide prevention and the role of academia and scholarly research to advance the concept and practice of prevention,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.
