Artak Asatryan to replace Gevorg Kostanyan as Armenia’s Representative to ECHR

14:47, 15 Jun 2018
Off

 

 

 

Deputy Minister of Justice Artak Asatryan will replace Gevorg Kostanyan as Armenia’s Representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Armenia’s Representative to ECHR shall be appointed and dismissed by the Prime Minister at the proposal of the Minister of Justice. The decision was made during the government sitting today.

According to the decision, an eligible candidate for Representatives to ECHR should have a strong knowledge of Armenia’s human rights legislation and international acts, speak English or French.

Gevorg Kostanyan earlier announced his resignation, saying that the new government should have an opportunity to freely present its stance in the European Court and not be restrained by positions expressed earlier.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Germania Airlines to commence Berlin-Yerevan flights from June 18

14:00, 15 Jun 2018

Samvel Babayan released on bail

13:17, 15 Jun 2018

Times of India: Armenia - a land of everything old

11:46, 15 Jun 2018

Sixth Armenian charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

10:08, 15 Jun 2018

Brussels to host first meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council June 20-21

10:05, 15 Jun 2018

Putin introduces Pashinyan to Aliyev

09:38, 15 Jun 2018

Armenian PM talks relations with Russia's Putin

22:26, 14 Jun 2018

Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in World Cup opening match

21:23, 14 Jun 2018

Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary

16:43, 14 Jun 2018

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement after Armenia visit

16:16, 14 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Germania Airlines to commence Berlin-Yerevan flights from June 18

Samvel Babayan released on bail

Times of India: Armenia - a land of everything old

Sixth Armenian charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

Brussels to host first meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council June 20-21

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia