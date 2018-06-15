Artak Asatryan to replace Gevorg Kostanyan as Armenia’s Representative to ECHR

Deputy Minister of Justice Artak Asatryan will replace Gevorg Kostanyan as Armenia’s Representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Armenia’s Representative to ECHR shall be appointed and dismissed by the Prime Minister at the proposal of the Minister of Justice. The decision was made during the government sitting today.

According to the decision, an eligible candidate for Representatives to ECHR should have a strong knowledge of Armenia’s human rights legislation and international acts, speak English or French.

Gevorg Kostanyan earlier announced his resignation, saying that the new government should have an opportunity to freely present its stance in the European Court and not be restrained by positions expressed earlier.