Brussels to host first meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council June 20-21

10:05, 15 Jun 2018
Off

On June 20-21 Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Brussels to attend the first meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, the Foreign Ministry informs in a Twitter post.

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

