Brussels to host first meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council June 20-21

On June 20-21 Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Brussels to attend the first meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, the Foreign Ministry informs in a Twitter post.
On June 20-21 FM @ZMnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to #Brussels to attend the first meeting of #EU–#Armenia Partnership Council, chaired by EU HR/VP Federica #Mogherini (@FedericaMog). pic.twitter.com/RmOQGthnMd
