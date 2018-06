Cellist Jonathan Swensen of Denmark became the winner of the 14th Khachaturian International Competition. The winner was announced during the gala concert held at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan on June 14.

Swensen was presented with the $15,000 first prize, the second prize went to Russian cellist Fedor Amosov. Rustem Khamidullin (Russia) and Chae-Won Hong (South Korea) shared the third place.

Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki presented the awards.