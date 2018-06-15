Putin introduces Pashinyan to Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev during a reception that followed the opening match of the FIFA World Cup, Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live broadcast. He said no further conversation with Aliyev followed.

Pashinyan hailed the results of the meeting with Vladimir Putin and noted that there is no political obstacle to the further development of relations with Russia.

The Prime Minister said he will be visiting Brussels in the near future to meet with high-ranking EU-officials. He once again excluded any turns in Armenia’s foreign policy.