Samvel Babayan released on bail

The Court of Cassation ruled today to release former Defense Minister of Artsakh Samvel Babayan and other on bail.

Fifteen members of the National Assembly that mediated the release will have to pay 500 thousand AMD each.

The Court of Cassation decided to send the case back to the court of first instance. Co-defender in the case Sanasar Baghdasaryan was also set free.

Artsakh Hero Samvel Babayan was detained on March 22, 2017 under a criminal case instigated on the illegal smuggling of Igla antiaircraft missile complex.

On November 28, 2018 he was handed a six-year prison term.