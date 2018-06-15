Times of India: Armenia – a land of everything old

The Times of India provides a guide to Armenia’s best places to visit for those ready to reach out to the country.

The website also reminds about Armenia’s long and difficult history, about the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

“Today Armenians across the world only cherish their sense of nationhood through stories and pictures, yet modern Armenia has a lot to offer,” author Arka Roy Chowdhury writes.

Yerevan

Undoubtedly, one of the most important destinations of Armenia, the capital city of Yerevan with the imposing Mount Ararat is a sight to see. A national symbol, Mount Ararat is mentioned in the Bible, as the place where Noah’s Ark finally rested. The city is home to the Grand Republic Square and Armenian Genocide Memorial. The city is known for its outdoor cafes that are graced with tourists and locals during summer days, and a walk into the Vernissage flea market is a must. The city also hosts the only mosque in the country, called the Blue Mosque. The Northern Avenue is the high-end part of the city.

Lake Sevan

A charming lake that sits 1900 m above sea level, it is one of the largest freshwater high-altitude lakes in the world. Its blue colour is sure to mesmerise you, as will the city of Sevan where it is located. You can spend some quality time at the lake where you can enjoy cruising on a yacht and taking in its scenic beauty. The lake is also surrounded by old monasteries that are gorgeous. The city of Sevan is located almost 6 km inside from the lake’s western side; it was founded in 1842. You can also enjoy a delicious Armenian lunch at one of the city’s cafes or restaurants.

Noravank

A 13th century monastery, Novarank is perfect for a day trip. It is located 122 km away from Yerevan, and is an excellent choice for those who would like a good day trip. Here you will find the Surb Astvatsatsin, or Holy Mother of God Church. Numerous tourists come here every year, and it is considered an extremely holy place due to the story attached to it. It is said that God protected the monastery when Armenia was conquered by Mongols.

Jermuk

A spa town for those who would like to experience something extraordinary, Jermuk is known for its mineral water. Located 2080 m above sea level, it is much in demand during summer months. Winters here are popular because people come here for skiing. Hiking is also pretty popular here in Jermuk. You should come here and enjoy the hot springs and mineral-water treatments.

Vagharshapat

The 4th largest city in Armenia, the most defining structure here is the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, and it is worth the trip, especially for history buffs. The cathedral is considered to be the oldest in the world, and it is said that this was the first cathedral built in Armenia during those times. It is said that after Christianity was first introduced as the official religion, the cathedral was built to replace the then existing temple. So, this marked the move from pagan to Christian religion.

According to the Times of India, Armenia is a land of everything old, and being here one can get a sense of a different period in time. Travel to Armenia to know its ancient history and culture, and experience a nation that stood the test of time.