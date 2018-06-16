Armenia, Artsakh leaders visit the frontline

Armenian Prieme Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan visited a section of Artsakh’s eastern borderline, got acquainted with the course of the service and situation on the ground.

Accompanying the leaders of the two countries were Defense Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh David Tonoyan and Levon Mnatsakanyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Chief Military Inspector Movses Hakobyan.

PM Pashinyan and President Sahakyan were briefed on engineering infrastructures and new technologies for reliable protection.

Nikol Pashinyan talked to soldiers and commanders, thanked them for devoted service and wished health and peaceful service.