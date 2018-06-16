MP Manvel Sargsyan detained, NSS says

Member of the Parliament, General Manvel Grigoryan and businessman Artur Asatryan (nickname Don Pipo) have been detained, the National Security Service reports.

The NSS said Artur Asatryan’s mansion was searched under a criminal case launched on alleged kidnapping, as a result of which illegal weapons and ammunition were found.

The National Security Service also said that MP Manvel Grigoryan was detained under Article 235.2 of the Criminal Code (Illegal procurement, transportation, keeping or carrying of weapons, explosives or explosive devices by a group with prior agreement).

Search at Manvel Sargsyan’s house, country house and other areas belonging to him detected a large quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition.