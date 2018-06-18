Armenian FM receives European Parliament delegation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received a European Parliament delegation led by David McAlister, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. The delegation comprised lawmakers representing different political forces of Germany, UK, Romania, Croatia, Slovakia, Cyprus and Lithuania.

MEPs noted that the European Parliament attaches great importance to relations with Armenia, and added that the visit is a good opportunity to refer to issues on Armenia-EU agenda and get first-hand information on ongoing developments in Armenia.

The interlocutors voiced hope that the European Parliament would ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Free Trade Agreement, which has already been approved by the Armenian National Assembly.

The participants of the meeting stressed the importance of the start of dialogue on visa liberalization.

The Foreign Minister informed that he will be leaving for Brussels on June 19 to participate in the first sitting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council and meet with high-ranking EU officials.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed the guests on the approaches of the Armenian side on the Karabakh peace process and stressed the need to establish an environment conducive to peace.