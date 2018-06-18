Armenian FM receives European Parliament delegation

18:41, 18 Jun 2018
Off

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received a European Parliament delegation led by David McAlister, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. The delegation comprised lawmakers representing different political forces of Germany, UK, Romania, Croatia, Slovakia, Cyprus and Lithuania.

MEPs noted that the European Parliament attaches great importance to relations with Armenia, and added that the visit is a good opportunity to refer to issues on Armenia-EU agenda and get first-hand information on ongoing developments in Armenia.

The interlocutors voiced hope that the European Parliament would ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Free Trade Agreement, which has already been approved by the Armenian National Assembly.

The participants of the meeting stressed the importance of the start of dialogue on visa liberalization.

The Foreign Minister informed that he will be leaving for Brussels on June 19 to participate in the first sitting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council and meet with high-ranking EU officials.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed the guests on the approaches of the Armenian side on the Karabakh peace process and stressed the need to establish an environment conducive to peace.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Pasadena City College issues Armenian Genocide Resolution

22:42, 18 Jun 2018

Revelations about Manvel Grigoryan should get legal and moral assessment - Ararat Mirzoyan

17:54, 18 Jun 2018

Manvel Grigoryan's wife refutes reports on suicide attempt

16:44, 18 Jun 2018

Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; outlook positive

15:50, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian PM meets Representatives of OSCE member states

14:42, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian Parliament to consider stripping detained MP of immunity

14:07, 18 Jun 2018

Any law-breaker should be held accountable, Republican Party says

13:38, 18 Jun 2018

Armenia's President to hold meetings in London, Paris and Washington

13:06, 18 Jun 2018

Bulgaria ratifies EU-Armenia Agreement

12:48, 18 Jun 2018

Prosecutor General asks to strip MP Manvel Grigoryan of immunity

12:22, 18 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Pasadena City College issues Armenian Genocide Resolution

Revelations about Manvel Grigoryan should get legal and moral assessment - Ararat Mirzoyan

Manvel Grigoryan's wife refutes reports on suicide attempt

Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; outlook positive

Armenian PM meets Representatives of OSCE member states

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia