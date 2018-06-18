Armenian PM meets Representatives of OSCE member states

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Representatives of OSCE member states led by Veronique Roger-Lacan.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the close cooperation between the Armenian government and the OSCE and its member states.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to domestic developments in the country and the foreign policy priorities, negotiations on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Armenian-Turkish relations, cooperation with Russia, the European Union, the United Stated and other countries.

Veronique Roger-Lacan thanked the Prime Minister for the sincere dialogue and emphasized that that the OSCE is ready to develop and deepen cooperation with Armenia to support the government’s reforms.