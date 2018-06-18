Armenia’s President to hold meetings in London, Paris and Washington

13:06, 18 Jun 2018
President Armen Sarkissian has left for a foreign visit and is expected to hold meetings in London, Paris and Washington.

Armen Sarkissian will be hosted at the Buckingham Palace. As former Ambassador to the UK, he will have farewell meetings at the UK Foreign Office.

President Sarkissian will leave London for Paris, where he will meet representatives of the business circles to present Armenia’s competitive privileges and discuss investment opportunities.

The President will have a working meeting with Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean to discuss the Issue of organizing a business forum within the framework of the Francophonies summit in Yerevan on October 7-12.

On June 26 Armen Sarkissian will leave for the US to participate in the annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival, which will highlight Armenian art and craft.

In Washington President Sarkissian will attend a reception dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.

