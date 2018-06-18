Manvel Grigoryan’s wife refutes reports on suicide attempt

16:44, 18 Jun 2018
Off

 

 

 

MP Manvel Grigoryan’s wife Nazik Amiryan denies media reports claiming she has attempted suicide.

“I have not made a suicide attempt and I’m not going to make any in the future,” Mrs. Amiryan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

Speaking about the video published by the National Security Service on the results of search at Manvel Grigoryan’s house, she said “the video was “one-sided and wrong.”

Mrs. Amiryan also criticized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement, noting that the presumption of innocence should be respected.

“They showed everything from the format they wanted to,” she said, adding that investigation will reveal why all the food and weapons and other goods were in their summer house.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Pasadena City College issues Armenian Genocide Resolution

22:42, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian FM receives European Parliament delegation

18:41, 18 Jun 2018

Revelations about Manvel Grigoryan should get legal and moral assessment - Ararat Mirzoyan

17:54, 18 Jun 2018

Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; outlook positive

15:50, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian PM meets Representatives of OSCE member states

14:42, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian Parliament to consider stripping detained MP of immunity

14:07, 18 Jun 2018

Any law-breaker should be held accountable, Republican Party says

13:38, 18 Jun 2018

Armenia's President to hold meetings in London, Paris and Washington

13:06, 18 Jun 2018

Bulgaria ratifies EU-Armenia Agreement

12:48, 18 Jun 2018

Prosecutor General asks to strip MP Manvel Grigoryan of immunity

12:22, 18 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Pasadena City College issues Armenian Genocide Resolution

Armenian FM receives European Parliament delegation

Revelations about Manvel Grigoryan should get legal and moral assessment - Ararat Mirzoyan

Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; outlook positive

Armenian PM meets Representatives of OSCE member states

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia