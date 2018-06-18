Manvel Grigoryan’s wife refutes reports on suicide attempt

MP Manvel Grigoryan’s wife Nazik Amiryan denies media reports claiming she has attempted suicide.

“I have not made a suicide attempt and I’m not going to make any in the future,” Mrs. Amiryan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

Speaking about the video published by the National Security Service on the results of search at Manvel Grigoryan’s house, she said “the video was “one-sided and wrong.”

Mrs. Amiryan also criticized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement, noting that the presumption of innocence should be respected.

“They showed everything from the format they wanted to,” she said, adding that investigation will reveal why all the food and weapons and other goods were in their summer house.