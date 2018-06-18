Revelations about Manvel Grigoryan should get legal and moral assessment – Ararat Mirzoyan

17:54, 18 Jun 2018
Off

First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan says the revelations about MP Manvel Grigoryan should be assessed not only on the legal, but also the moral level.

“For decades we have been told about the Army being sacred, about the need to refrain from saying any critical word about the Army,” Mirzoyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

“Different politicians have long been assuring that no one can steal money from the Army, as it would be too mean,” he added.

“And now we see what has been found in the house of one of those making the claims,” the Deputy PM stated.

He noted that the presumption of innocence should be respected, but added that “if all this proves true, it will need not only a legal, but also a moral assessment.

The comments come after MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention on illegal weapon charges and on suspicion of having appropriated goods meant for the Army and the aid sent to the Armed Forces after the 2016 April war.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Pasadena City College issues Armenian Genocide Resolution

22:42, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian FM receives European Parliament delegation

18:41, 18 Jun 2018

Manvel Grigoryan's wife refutes reports on suicide attempt

16:44, 18 Jun 2018

Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; outlook positive

15:50, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian PM meets Representatives of OSCE member states

14:42, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian Parliament to consider stripping detained MP of immunity

14:07, 18 Jun 2018

Any law-breaker should be held accountable, Republican Party says

13:38, 18 Jun 2018

Armenia's President to hold meetings in London, Paris and Washington

13:06, 18 Jun 2018

Bulgaria ratifies EU-Armenia Agreement

12:48, 18 Jun 2018

Prosecutor General asks to strip MP Manvel Grigoryan of immunity

12:22, 18 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Pasadena City College issues Armenian Genocide Resolution

Armenian FM receives European Parliament delegation

Manvel Grigoryan's wife refutes reports on suicide attempt

Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; outlook positive

Armenian PM meets Representatives of OSCE member states

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia