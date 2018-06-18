Revelations about Manvel Grigoryan should get legal and moral assessment – Ararat Mirzoyan

First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan says the revelations about MP Manvel Grigoryan should be assessed not only on the legal, but also the moral level.

“For decades we have been told about the Army being sacred, about the need to refrain from saying any critical word about the Army,” Mirzoyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

“Different politicians have long been assuring that no one can steal money from the Army, as it would be too mean,” he added.

“And now we see what has been found in the house of one of those making the claims,” the Deputy PM stated.

He noted that the presumption of innocence should be respected, but added that “if all this proves true, it will need not only a legal, but also a moral assessment.

The comments come after MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention on illegal weapon charges and on suspicion of having appropriated goods meant for the Army and the aid sent to the Armed Forces after the 2016 April war.