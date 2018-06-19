Armenian UAV hit by Azerbaijani forces

The Azerbaijani forces hit a drone belonging to the Artsakh Defense Army at about 11:20 a.m. this morning.

The Defense Ministry says the unmanned flying vehicle was monitoring the border in the southeastern direction of the line of contact.

“Although the Azerbaijani side is thus trying to prevent these flights of Armenian drones, the command of the Artsakh Armed Forces is resolute to continue the process of air monitoring and take punitive actions to restrain the rival’s activeness in the air and on the land,” the Ministry said in a statement.