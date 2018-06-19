Armenian UAV hit by Azerbaijani forces

14:52, 19 Jun 2018
Off

The Azerbaijani forces hit a drone belonging to the Artsakh Defense Army at about 11:20 a.m. this morning.

The Defense Ministry says the unmanned flying vehicle was monitoring the border in the southeastern direction of the line of contact.

“Although the Azerbaijani side is thus trying to prevent these flights of Armenian drones, the command of the Artsakh Armed Forces is resolute to continue the process of air monitoring and take punitive actions to restrain the rival’s activeness in the air and on the land,” the Ministry said in a statement.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Newly-wed couple get visas to spend honeymoon in Artsakh

15:34, 19 Jun 2018

Armenian Parliament votes to start legal proceedings against MP

14:25, 19 Jun 2018

MEPs ready to support launching of dialogue on visa-free travel for Armenia

13:33, 19 Jun 2018

CoE Secretary General mentions Armenia at Strasbourg conference on regional minorities

12:16, 19 Jun 2018

LIVE: Armenian Parliament debates stripping detained MP of immunity

11:17, 19 Jun 2018

Napoleon's Waterloo hat sold on anniversary of battle

09:03, 19 Jun 2018

Library of Congress to host 22nd Vardanants Day Armenian lecture

08:56, 19 Jun 2018

Pasadena City College issues Armenian Genocide Resolution

22:42, 18 Jun 2018

Armenian FM receives European Parliament delegation

18:41, 18 Jun 2018

Revelations about Manvel Grigoryan should get legal and moral assessment - Ararat Mirzoyan

17:54, 18 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Newly-wed couple get visas to spend honeymoon in Artsakh

Armenian Parliament votes to start legal proceedings against MP

MEPs ready to support launching of dialogue on visa-free travel for Armenia

CoE Secretary General mentions Armenia at Strasbourg conference on regional minorities

LIVE: Armenian Parliament debates stripping detained MP of immunity

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia