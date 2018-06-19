Armenia’s Alashkert starts Champions League qualifying against Celtic

Armenia’s Alashkert has been drawn against Celtic in their opening Champions League qualifier.

Alashkert will host the first leg against Celtic on 10 or 11 July, with the return in Glasgow on 18 July.

Alashkert, who won their domestic title by six points, knocked St Johnstone out of Europa League qualifying in 2015, going through on away goals after a 2-1 defeat in Perth.

In the past two seasons, they have been knocked out in the second qualifying round of Europe’s premier competition, losing to Dinamo Tbilisi in 2016 and BATE Borisov in the last campaign.

Their head coach is Varuzhan Sukiasyan, the former Armenia national boss.