CoE Secretary General mentions Armenia at Strasbourg conference on regional minorities

In a speech delivered Monday 9at the Conference “Minorities and Minority Languages in a Changing Europe” on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities and the European Charter for Regional and Minority Languages, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland mentioned Armenia among the countries that have improved access to minority language education in line with the Council of Europe instruments.

“The treaties have confirmed circumstances in which individuals have the right to education in their national language, rather than the language of the nation state in which they live. And Armenia, Poland, and Montenegro are among those that have worked with our Organisation to improve access to minority language education in line with our legal instruments, the Secretary General said.

“Armenia, for example, has made it possible to learn Assyrian, Kurdish and Yezidi in schools where large numbers of these minorities are being taught,” he added.

“While these states may have more work to do, they have taken valuable steps forward, sometimes despite political pressure and financial constraints,” Mr. Jagland noted.