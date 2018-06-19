Napoleon’s Waterloo hat sold on anniversary of battle

09:03, 19 Jun 2018
Photo: AFP

 

A military hat belonging to Napoleon, said to have been salvaged from the battlefield after his 1815 defeat at Waterloo, has been sold at auction for €280,000, the BBC reports.

The former French emperor was renowned for his “bicorne” hats, so-called because they had two points.

Napoleon’s battle garb has become a focus for collectors over the years.

The red cloak he wore at Waterloo belongs to the Queen and has been in the Royal Collection since 1837.

The ankle-length, embroidered cloak was worn by Napoleon on the night before the French defeat and was looted from his carriage after the victory by Allied troops.

The De Baecque auction house confirmed Monday’s sale in Lyon, 203 years to the day since the battle. The total sum for the hat including fees was just under €350,000, a spokeswoman told the BBC.

A French collector of historical pieces had bought the hat, the auctioneer told French media.

