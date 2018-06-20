Armenia to appoint Military Attaché to Lebanon

The Armenian Government has approved the proposal to appoint a military attaché to Lebanon, Armenia’s Defense Minister David Tonoyan has said.

“This will open up new opportunities for the development of defense cooperation between the two countries,” Minister Tonoyan said at a meeting with Lebanon’s Ambassador to Armenia, Mrs. Maya Dagher.

The Defense Minister briefed the Ambassador on the current level of Armenian-Lebanese cooperation in the field of defense, noting that the legal framework will be expanded to further boost the military-political dialogue.

Mrs. Dagher, in turn, reiterated Lebanon’s willingness to raise the defense cooperation with Armenia to a higher level.

Issues related to regional security were also touched upon during the meeting.