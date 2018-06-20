Armenia to appoint Military Attaché to Lebanon

17:52, 20 Jun 2018
Off

The Armenian Government has approved the proposal to appoint a military attaché to Lebanon, Armenia’s Defense Minister David Tonoyan has said.

“This will open up new opportunities for the development of defense cooperation between the two countries,” Minister Tonoyan said at a meeting with Lebanon’s Ambassador to Armenia, Mrs. Maya Dagher.

The Defense Minister briefed the Ambassador on the current level of Armenian-Lebanese cooperation in the field of defense, noting that the legal framework will be expanded to further boost the military-political dialogue.

Mrs. Dagher, in turn, reiterated Lebanon’s willingness to raise the defense cooperation with Armenia to a higher level.

Issues related to regional security were also touched upon during the meeting.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Ronaldo's goal knocks Morocco out of World Cup

18:34, 20 Jun 2018

Working group set up to discuss amendments of Armenia's Electoral Code

16:50, 20 Jun 2018

Turkey's denialist policy condemnable, Armenia's Vice-Speaker says

16:02, 20 Jun 2018

Hackers rob Bithumb crypto-exchange of $32m

15:20, 20 Jun 2018

Large amount of army supplies found at Manvel Grigoryan’s Artsakh house

14:14, 20 Jun 2018

Gazprom Armenia cuts gas price for vulnerable families

13:48, 20 Jun 2018

Armenian FM briefs EU Commissioner on Armenian foreign policy priorities

12:44, 20 Jun 2018

Armenian Consulate in Aleppo returns to its main building

11:23, 20 Jun 2018

UN Secretary General issues message on World Refugees Day

10:56, 20 Jun 2018

US quits UN human rights council

09:30, 20 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Ronaldo's goal knocks Morocco out of World Cup

Working group set up to discuss amendments of Armenia's Electoral Code

Turkey's denialist policy condemnable, Armenia's Vice-Speaker says

Hackers rob Bithumb crypto-exchange of $32m

Large amount of army supplies found at Manvel Grigoryan’s Artsakh house

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia