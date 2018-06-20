Armenian FM briefs EU Commissioner on Armenian foreign policy priorities

12:44, 20 Jun 2018


Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed Johannes Hahn on the recent developments in Armenia, which Commissioner Hahn said, can be seen as a good example of democratic change.

The Foreign Minister presented the government’s program, the foreign policy priorities, the reforms agenda, the steps towards strengthening of democratic institutions, ensuring rule of law and fighting corruption.

Mr. Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as a framework for development of bilateral ties.

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional and global challenges and their assessments.

Armenia’s top diplomat spoke in detail about the approaches of the Armenian side on the peace process on Karabakh conflict settlement, stressing the need for establishment of an atmosphere conducive to peace in order to further the negotiation process.

Minister Mnatsakanyan thanked the EU for consistent support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

