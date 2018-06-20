Hackers rob Bithumb crypto-exchange of $32m

A leading crypto-coin exchange has halted trade after declaring that hackers had stolen some of the digital currencies it stored, the BBC reports.

Seoul-based Bithumb said that 35bn won (£24m; $31.6m) worth of cyber-cash had been “seized” overnight, adding that it would fully compensate affected customers.

The values of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple all fell on the news.

It is the second time in less than a year that Bithumb has been breached.

Last July, it acknowledged an employee’s PC had been hacked – exposing users’ personal details.

South Korea’s spy agency later accused North Korea of being responsible after the stolen information was used to carry out scams.

The exchange said on Twitter that all deposit and withdrawal services will be stopped to make sure of security.