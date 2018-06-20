Large amount of army supplies found at Manvel Grigoryan’s Artsakh house

14:14, 20 Jun 2018
The Artsakh law-enforcement bodies have raided MP Manvel Grigoryan’s summer house in Ara Ler area at the request of the Armenian Special Investigative Commission and the National Security Service.

A large amount of canned meat, cigarettes, military underwear and clothing, hygiene supplies, bandages, petrol, 7.62 and 5.45 mm bullets have been found as a result of the search.

The Special Investigative Committee says details and video of the raid will follow.

Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16 on suspicion of purchasing and keeping illegal weapons. The National Assembly voted on Tuesday to strip Grigoryan of parliamentary immunity and open legal proceedings against him.

The court has ruled that Manvel Grigoryan will remain in custody for two months.

