Ronaldo’s goal knocks Morocco out of World Cup

Photo: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his sensational start to the World Cup with the winner as Portugal knocked Morocco out of the tournament, the BBC reports.

All eyes at the Luzhniki Stadium were on the Real Madrid star after his hat-trick in Portugal’s opening game with Spain and, typically, he did not disappoint.

It took the captain only four minutes to make his mark in the way Morocco had feared, diving to get on the end of a Joao Moutinho cross and planting an unstoppable header into the net.

Ronaldo’s goal put the European champions top of Group B before Spain play Iran later today, and extended his lead as the top scorer in Russia in the race for the Golden Boot.