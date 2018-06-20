Turkey’s denialist policy condemnable, Armenia’s Vice-Speaker says

16:02, 20 Jun 2018
On a visit to Albania, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Edward Sharmazanov had a meeting with Konstantinos Morfidis, head of the Greek delegation to the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC).

Sharmazanov attached importance to the reinforcement of relations and expansion of the fields of cooperation.

The Armenian Vice-Speaker voiced hope that the Greek Parliament would soon ratify the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Speaking about the process of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Sharmazanov expressed gratitude to Greece for criminalizing the denial of genocide.

He reminded that that the Armenian National Assembly has adopted a statement condemning the genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against Greeks and Assyrians between 1915 and 1923.

“Armenians and Greeks are two nations subjected to genocide. Turkey’s non-constructive and denialist policy is worrying and condemnable,” Edward Sharmazanov stated.

