UN Secretary General issues message on World Refugees Day

10:56, 20 Jun 2018
Off

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a message on June 20th World Refugees Day:

What would you do if you were forced to leave your home?

Today, more than 68 million people around the world are refugees or internally displaced as a result of conflict or persecution.

That is equivalent to the population of the world’s 20th largest country.

Last year, someone was displaced every two seconds.

Mostly, in poorer countries.

On World Refugee Day, we must all think about what more we can we do to help.

The answer begins with unity and solidarity.

I am deeply concerned to see more and more situations where refugees are not receiving the protection they need and to which they are entitled.

We need to re-establish the integrity of the international refugee protection regime.

In today’s world, no community or country providing safe refuge to people fleeing war or persecution should be alone and unsupported.

We stand together, or we fail.

This year, a Global Compact on Refugees will be presented to the UN General Assembly.

It offers a way forward and recognizes the contributions that refugees make to the societies hosting them.

As long as there are wars and persecution, there will be refugees.

On World Refugee Day, I ask you to remember them.

Their story is one of resilience, perseverance and courage.

Ours must be of solidarity, compassion and action.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Hackers rob Bithumb crypto-exchange of $32m

15:20, 20 Jun 2018

Large amount of army supplies found at Manvel Grigoryan’s Artsakh house

14:14, 20 Jun 2018

Gazprom Armenia cuts gas price for vulnerable families

13:48, 20 Jun 2018

Armenian FM briefs EU Commissioner on Armenian foreign policy priorities

12:44, 20 Jun 2018

Armenian Consulate in Aleppo returns to its main building

11:23, 20 Jun 2018

US quits UN human rights council

09:30, 20 Jun 2018

Armenia's Alashkert starts Champions League qualifying against Celtic

18:10, 19 Jun 2018

Dozens feared dead as overloaded Sumatra ferry sinks

17:41, 19 Jun 2018

Armenian translation of Taner Akcam's book presented in Yerevan

16:45, 19 Jun 2018

Newly-wed couple get visas to spend honeymoon in Artsakh

15:34, 19 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Hackers rob Bithumb crypto-exchange of $32m

Large amount of army supplies found at Manvel Grigoryan’s Artsakh house

Gazprom Armenia cuts gas price for vulnerable families

Armenian FM briefs EU Commissioner on Armenian foreign policy priorities

Armenian Consulate in Aleppo returns to its main building

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia