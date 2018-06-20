US quits UN human rights council

09:30, 20 Jun 2018
Off
Photo: EPA

The US has pulled out of the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling it a “cesspool of political bias,”the BBC reports.

The “hypocritical and self-serving” body “makes a mockery of human rights”, said US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley.

Ms Haley last year accused the council of “chronic anti-Israel bias” and said the US was reviewing its membership.

Formed in 2006, the Geneva-based council has been criticised for allowing countries with questionable human rights records to be members.

But activists said the US move could hurt efforts to monitor and address human rights abuses around the world.

Ms Haley announced the US’s intention to quit the council at a joint news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called the council “a poor defender of human rights”.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Hackers rob Bithumb crypto-exchange of $32m

15:20, 20 Jun 2018

Large amount of army supplies found at Manvel Grigoryan’s Artsakh house

14:14, 20 Jun 2018

Gazprom Armenia cuts gas price for vulnerable families

13:48, 20 Jun 2018

Armenian FM briefs EU Commissioner on Armenian foreign policy priorities

12:44, 20 Jun 2018

Armenian Consulate in Aleppo returns to its main building

11:23, 20 Jun 2018

UN Secretary General issues message on World Refugees Day

10:56, 20 Jun 2018

Armenia's Alashkert starts Champions League qualifying against Celtic

18:10, 19 Jun 2018

Dozens feared dead as overloaded Sumatra ferry sinks

17:41, 19 Jun 2018

Armenian translation of Taner Akcam's book presented in Yerevan

16:45, 19 Jun 2018

Newly-wed couple get visas to spend honeymoon in Artsakh

15:34, 19 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Hackers rob Bithumb crypto-exchange of $32m

Large amount of army supplies found at Manvel Grigoryan’s Artsakh house

Gazprom Armenia cuts gas price for vulnerable families

Armenian FM briefs EU Commissioner on Armenian foreign policy priorities

Armenian Consulate in Aleppo returns to its main building

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia