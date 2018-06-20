Working group set up to discuss amendments of Armenia’s Electoral Code

The four factions represented in the National Assembly have announced their willingness to start discussions on the amendment of the Electoral Code.

A working group comprising three representatives from each faction will be set up. The group will cooperate with a three-member working group of the government’s plenipotentiary representatives.

The schedule of the work will be determined during future discussions.

The group will comprise Arpine Hovhannisyan, David Harutyunyan and Vigen Sargsyan from the Republican Party faction; Naira Zohrabyan, Sergey Bagratyan and Gevorg Petrosyan from Tsarukyan faction; Edmon Marukyan, Lena Nazaeyan and Grigori Dokhoyan from Yelk faction; Armen Rustamyan, Spartak seyranyan and Lusine Hovhannisyan from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun faction.