Armenia assumes BSEC PA chairmanship

17:09, 21 Jun 2018
Off

At the 51 the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) in Tirana, Armenia assumed the chairmanship of the Assembly.

Addressing the session, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Edward Sharmazanov said “BSEC PA is expanding year by year, becoming an important tool of establishment of economic stability in the region.”

He noted that for the effective implementation of the goals of BSEC PA it is necessary to maintain the economic nature of the organization, avoiding politicization.

“Inter-parliamentary diplomacy and economic development are integration tools that should never be used as tools for propaganda and blackmail,” Sharmazanov said.

“We strongly deny any attempt to pose political preconditions as a primary condition for development of economic cooperation. We condemn the economic blockade of Armenia by Turkey and Azerbaijan, which contradicts the fundamental principles of BSEC,” the Vice-Speaker added.

He stated that Armenia’s illegal blockade should be in the focus of international organizations, including BSEC. “The blockade prevents Armenia from demonstrating its competitive privileges in equal conditions,” he said.

“Refusal from economic cooperation cannot serve as a tool for solving political problems,” Sharmazanov said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Israeli PM's wife charged with fraud

15:46, 21 Jun 2018

Armenia looking forward to start Visa Liberalization Dialogue with EU - FM

14:09, 21 Jun 2018

EU reiterates support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' efforts

13:51, 21 Jun 2018

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern gives birth to baby girl

13:15, 21 Jun 2018

LIVE: Joint press conference of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Federica Mogherini

12:56, 21 Jun 2018

Brussels hosts first meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council

12:36, 21 Jun 2018

Mane Tandilyan to stay on as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

11:28, 21 Jun 2018

Scholarships and genocide education Included in California State Budget

10:05, 21 Jun 2018

Ronaldo's goal knocks Morocco out of World Cup

18:34, 20 Jun 2018

Armenia to appoint Military Attaché to Lebanon

17:52, 20 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Israeli PM's wife charged with fraud

Armenia looking forward to start Visa Liberalization Dialogue with EU - FM

EU reiterates support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' efforts

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern gives birth to baby girl

LIVE: Joint press conference of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Federica Mogherini

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia