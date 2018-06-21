Brussels hosts first meeting of EU-Armenia Partnership Council

12:36, 21 Jun 2018
Off

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy this morning on the sidelines of the session of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council.

The first session of the  Council has kicked off in Brussels. The delegations are led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The head a of delegation are expected to give a press conference upon the conclusion of the sitting.

