Mane Tandilyan to stay on as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

11:28, 21 Jun 2018
Mane Tandilyan will keep her post as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at the government sitting today.

He said the decision has been made as a result of joint discussions.

“We have decided to keep working together to continue discussions on the funded pension system,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that the system needs serious improvement and added that the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs,  the Minister of Economic Development and Investments and the Minister of Justice will work to draft a concrete project within two months.

Mane Tandilyan said, in turn, that the draft will be submitted to the National Assembly in the fall with a view of fully applying the law from January 1, 2019.

