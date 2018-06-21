Smithsonian Folklife Festival’s Armenia Program to highlight the role of culture in preserving identity

This summer’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival’s landmark Armenia: Creating Home program will feature a robust focus on the theme of Cultures of Survival: From Displacement to Resilience, highlighting the central role of culture in preserving identity and promoting resilience for tens of millions worldwide displaced by genocide, war crimes, and other violence.

The ANCA Endowment Fund #KeepThePromise initiative serves as a major sponsor of the Folklife Festival and, along with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, is supporting narrative sessions, presentations, and film screenings around the theme of food, music, crafts, and the arts contributing to cultural resilience and survival. Among the themes that will be explored are: Making Meaning: Economic and Healing Power of Crafts, Giving Voice: Language and Cultural Survival, Tastes of Home: Food Enterprises, and Storytelling: History, Healing, and Hope. Two films screenings will explore the role of culture in preserving cultural identity and national survival in the face of genocide, The Promise and Intent to Destroy.