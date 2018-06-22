ANCA calls for Congressional inquiry into reports that Azerbaijan will showcase Bell 412 helicopters

22:02, 22 Jun 2018
Off

The Armenian National Committee of America has sent a letter to Chairman John McCain, Senate Armed Services Committee; Chairman Mac Thornberry, House Armed Services Committee; Ranking Member Jack Reed, Senate Armed Services Committee; Ranking Member Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee, calling for Congressional inquiry into reports that Azerbaijan will showcase US-made Bell 412 helicopters during 6/26 military parade. the letter reads:

Dear Chairmen McCain and Thornberry and Ranking Members Reed and Smith:

We are writing, in connection to published reports that the Azerbaijani military will showcase U.S.-manufactured Bell 412 helicopters during its June 26th military parade, to request a definitive explanation of any and all statutory restrictions, Executive Branch prohibitions, and other policies and practices regarding the direct or third-party sale or transfer of military or potentially dual-use U.S. equipment or technology to Azerbaijan.

In the interest of ensuring compliance with U.S. laws and advancing our national interest in a peaceful resolution of outstanding status and security issues between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, we request:

1) A listing of all laws, prohibitions, regulations, policies, and practices – including those under U.S. arms export control laws, Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, and other legal authorities governing direct or third-party sales or transfers of military or potentially dual-use U.S. equipment or technology to Azerbaijan.

2) A description of the U.S. government’s process for reviewing proposed direct or third-party sales or transfers of military or potentially dual-use U.S. equipment or technology to Azerbaijan, including an explanation of the roles and responsibilities of each of the various departments, agencies and other stakeholders involved in such reviews.

3) A listing of all past and pending direct or third-party sales or transfers of military or potentially dual-use U.S. equipment or technology to Azerbaijan, including descriptions of equipment, relevant dates, costs, and other relevant details.

4) A listing of any investigations of potential violations of U.S. laws, prohibitions, regulations, and policies related to direct or third-party sales or transfers of military or potentially dual-use U.S. equipment or technology to Azerbaijan.

Thank you for your consideration of our concerns and your leadership in ensuring that our nation’s export control laws are respected. We look forward to hearing from you and to sharing your response with our community.

