Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

18:36, 22 Jun 2018
Off

 

 

 

Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan, Vice-President of the National Assembly Arpine Hovhannisyan and Secretary of the commission set up to work out electoral reforms Daniel Ionisyan presented the electoral reforms to the Venice Commission.

“The planned amendment of the Electoral Code was discussed during the plenary sitting,” Daniel Ionisyan told Public Radio of Armenia. He said Armenia’s representatives made short speeches.

According to Ionisyan, the text has not yet been presented to experts, the changes have not been discussed in detail.

President of the Venice Commission Janni Bukikkio stressed the importance of organizing the elections in line with the principles of the Venice Commission in an inclusive and transparent way, discussing all proposals of the stakeholders to reach a consensus.

The government said in its program that was adopted earlier this month that it’s planning snap elections within a year and noted that elections should be preceded by legislative amendments.

A working group comprising three representatives from each  faction represented at the National Assembly has been set up to cooperate with a three-member working group of the government’s plenipotentiary representatives to start discussions on the amendment of the Electoral Code.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

18:45, 22 Jun 2018

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

16:42, 22 Jun 2018

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

15:59, 22 Jun 2018

Taner Akcam: Armenian Genocide denial can only be defeated politically

15:15, 22 Jun 2018

Armenia willing to assume greater engagement with the EU, Foreign Minister says

14:24, 22 Jun 2018

Portraits by Yousuf Karsh to be showcased at Dayton Art Institute

12:48, 22 Jun 2018

Armenian FM attends Eastern Partnership Ministerial Dialogue in Minsk

11:30, 22 Jun 2018

Senate attempts to block Turkey from getting F-35 stealth jet

10:02, 22 Jun 2018

Senate panel sets stage for U.S. funding for "humanitarian and health programs" in Artsakh

09:49, 22 Jun 2018

EU introduces tariffs on US goods

09:43, 22 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

Taner Akcam: Armenian Genocide denial can only be defeated politically

Armenia willing to assume greater engagement with the EU, Foreign Minister says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia