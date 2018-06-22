Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan, Vice-President of the National Assembly Arpine Hovhannisyan and Secretary of the commission set up to work out electoral reforms Daniel Ionisyan presented the electoral reforms to the Venice Commission.

“The planned amendment of the Electoral Code was discussed during the plenary sitting,” Daniel Ionisyan told Public Radio of Armenia. He said Armenia’s representatives made short speeches.

According to Ionisyan, the text has not yet been presented to experts, the changes have not been discussed in detail.

President of the Venice Commission Janni Bukikkio stressed the importance of organizing the elections in line with the principles of the Venice Commission in an inclusive and transparent way, discussing all proposals of the stakeholders to reach a consensus.

The government said in its program that was adopted earlier this month that it’s planning snap elections within a year and noted that elections should be preceded by legislative amendments.

A working group comprising three representatives from each faction represented at the National Assembly has been set up to cooperate with a three-member working group of the government’s plenipotentiary representatives to start discussions on the amendment of the Electoral Code.