Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

18:45, 22 Jun 2018
Off

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored injury-time goals to help Brazil claim a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup.

Coutinho poked the ball past goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the first minute of injury time, and Neymar volleyed in another with virtually the last kick of the game six minutes later.

Neymar then broke down in tears and sobbed for several moments. His teammates helped him off the ground to celebrate.

Brazil has four points heading into its final group game against Serbia on Wednesday.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

18:36, 22 Jun 2018

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

16:42, 22 Jun 2018

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

15:59, 22 Jun 2018

Taner Akcam: Armenian Genocide denial can only be defeated politically

15:15, 22 Jun 2018

Armenia willing to assume greater engagement with the EU, Foreign Minister says

14:24, 22 Jun 2018

Portraits by Yousuf Karsh to be showcased at Dayton Art Institute

12:48, 22 Jun 2018

Armenian FM attends Eastern Partnership Ministerial Dialogue in Minsk

11:30, 22 Jun 2018

Senate attempts to block Turkey from getting F-35 stealth jet

10:02, 22 Jun 2018

Senate panel sets stage for U.S. funding for "humanitarian and health programs" in Artsakh

09:49, 22 Jun 2018

EU introduces tariffs on US goods

09:43, 22 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

Taner Akcam: Armenian Genocide denial can only be defeated politically

Armenia willing to assume greater engagement with the EU, Foreign Minister says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia