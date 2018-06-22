Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored injury-time goals to help Brazil claim a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup.

Coutinho poked the ball past goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the first minute of injury time, and Neymar volleyed in another with virtually the last kick of the game six minutes later.

Neymar then broke down in tears and sobbed for several moments. His teammates helped him off the ground to celebrate.

Brazil has four points heading into its final group game against Serbia on Wednesday.