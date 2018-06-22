Portraits by Yousuf Karsh to be showcased at Dayton Art Institute

12:48, 22 Jun 2018
Off

Portraits by Canadian Armenian photographer Yousuf Karsh will go in display at the Dayton Art Institution this weekend, Springfield News-Sun reports.

On loan from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, the exhibit titled “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” showcases 48 photographs by one of the most renowned portrait photographers of our time and features Americans who have distinguished themselves in fields ranging from business and medicine to entertainment, politics and the arts.

Portraits include writer Ernest Hemingway; artists Georgia O’Keeffe and Andy Warhol; actors Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart; athletes Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson; business leaders Elizabeth Arden and Warren Buffett; architects Frank Lloyd Wright and I. M. Pei; first ladies Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Eleanor Roosevelt; and entertainment giants Walt Disney and Jim Henson.

An Armenian Genocide survivor, Karsh migrated to Canada as a refugee in 1924 at the age of 16 where he lived with an uncle who was an established professional photographer. After an apprenticeship with Boston portrait photographer John H. Garo, Karsh returned to Canada in 1932 where he opened a portrait studio in Ottawa. The phenomenal success of his 1941 portrait of Winston Churchill, which you’ll see in this exhibition, launched Karsh’s international career. He died in 2002.

The traveling exhibit — first displayed in Washington, D.C., in 2013-14 — was organized by Ann M. Shumard, senior curator of photographs at the National Portrait Gallery. I spoke with Shumard about her museum, Yousuf Karsh and the photos we’ll see on display.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

18:45, 22 Jun 2018

Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

18:36, 22 Jun 2018

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

16:42, 22 Jun 2018

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

15:59, 22 Jun 2018

Taner Akcam: Armenian Genocide denial can only be defeated politically

15:15, 22 Jun 2018

Armenia willing to assume greater engagement with the EU, Foreign Minister says

14:24, 22 Jun 2018

Armenian FM attends Eastern Partnership Ministerial Dialogue in Minsk

11:30, 22 Jun 2018

Senate attempts to block Turkey from getting F-35 stealth jet

10:02, 22 Jun 2018

Senate panel sets stage for U.S. funding for "humanitarian and health programs" in Artsakh

09:49, 22 Jun 2018

EU introduces tariffs on US goods

09:43, 22 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

Taner Akcam: Armenian Genocide denial can only be defeated politically

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia