Kroos scores late to save Germany’s World Cup

00:09, 24 Jun 2018
Off
Photo: Reuters

 

Defending champion Germany resuscitated their World Cup hopes with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sweden in their second Group F game in Sochi on Saturday, despite going down to 10 men late in the second half, ESPN reports.

The 2014 winners lost their opening match to Mexico on Sunday and needed a win over the Swedes to put their qualification hopes back on track.

The result gives Joachim Low’s men three points from two matches, level with the Swedes and three points behind group leader Mexico who beat South Korea 2-1 earlier in the day.

Germany coach Low dropped Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira from the side that desperately needed a victory after falling 1-0 to Mexico in the opener.

The World Cup winners were left on the bench for Marco Reus and Sebastian Rudy, while Jonas Hector came in for the injured Mats Hummels and Antonio Rudiger took the place of Marvin Plattenhardt.

