Turkey election: Erdogan ahead in early results

Photo: AFP

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ahead in the presidential election with 52% of votes counted, the BBC reports.

Mr Erdogan has 56%, and his closest rival, Muharrem Ince, is on 29%.

If Mr Erdogan wins more than 50% of the overall vote, he will be declared the winner and avoid the need for a second round of voting.

As well as the presidency, voters are also choosing members of parliament. Mr Erdogan’s party is ahead in that poll.

With 38% of the votes for parliament counted, the president’s AK Party leads with 47% of the votes, the state news agency Anadolu reports. The main opposition CHP is on 19%.

Voter turnout is almost 87%, the state broadcaster says.