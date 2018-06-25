Alexander Sargsyan released

22:53, 25 Jun 2018
Off

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Alexander Sargsyan has been released, Police Spokesman Ashot Aharonyan has said.

Sargsyan had been detained earlier today on suspicion of keeping illegal weapons.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Ex-President's brother Alexander Sargsyan detained

18:48, 25 Jun 2018

Manvel Grigoryan's wife detained

18:29, 25 Jun 2018

Yerevan to host Eurasian Week Forum in October 2018

18:04, 25 Jun 2018

Serj Tankian: Armenia is a country of endless discoveries

17:11, 25 Jun 2018

Liliane Maury-Pasquier elected PACE President

15:55, 25 Jun 2018

PM Pashinyan chairs the sitting of National Security Council

15:44, 25 Jun 2018

Armenian Cultural Heritage featured at 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington

14:55, 25 Jun 2018

Australian Parliament holds debate on Armenian Genocide

14:15, 25 Jun 2018

Two Armenians to be represented in Turkish Parliament

12:39, 25 Jun 2018

Serj Tankian: Time for an Armenian-style revolution in the US

12:00, 25 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Ex-President's brother Alexander Sargsyan detained

Manvel Grigoryan's wife detained

Yerevan to host Eurasian Week Forum in October 2018

Serj Tankian: Armenia is a country of endless discoveries

Liliane Maury-Pasquier elected PACE President

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia