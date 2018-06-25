Brussels to host Euronest Parliamentary Assembly session June 25-27

The 7th Ordinary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is scheduled to take place from Monday, 25 June 2018 to 27 June 2018 in Brussels.

MEPs and national MPs from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine will debate the fight against corruption and money laundering and adopt resolutions on regional security, foreign direct investment, energy efficiency and ways to tackle undeclared labour.

The European Parliament delegation will be headed by its chairwoman Rebecca Harms (Greens, DE). Ahead of the event she said: “Since our last meeting in Ukraine in autumn 2017, much has happened in the countries of our Eastern partners as well as in the EU member states – from elections to political turmoil and even a velvet revolution. I am looking forward to exchanging views with all partners on these new developments and on crucial topics, such as common security challenges, foreign direct investments, energy efficiency, social security and combating money laundering and corruption.”

The session will be opened on 26 June at 16h by the European Parliament Vice-President Zdzisław Krasnodębski and Euronest Co-Presidents Rebecca Harms and Marian Lupu (Moldova).