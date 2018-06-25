Manvel Grigoryan’s wife detained

The Special Investigative Service has made a decision to detain Manvel Grigoryan’s wife Nazik Amiryan under the same criminal case, a spokesperson for the Service told Public Radio of Armenia.

The decision comes after two “UAZ” and “GAZ” vehicles loaded with canned meat meant for the army were found on June 18.

The drivers said they had been transporting the meat at the instruction of Manvel Grigoryan’s wife.

MP Manvel Grigoryan was detained earlier this month on illegal weapon charges and embezzlement of army supplies. The court ruled to extend the detention for two month after the National Assembly voted to strip him of parliamentary immunity.