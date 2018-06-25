Serj Tankian: Time for an Armenian-style revolution in the US

12:00, 25 Jun 2018
Off

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian says it’s time for an Armenian style peaceful revolution in the US.

Tankian shared the front page of the Time Magazine with the following caption:

“Sometimes a picture says it all. The USA is in a state of utter regression. Time for an Armenia style peaceful revolution no?”

The image depicts president and crying two-year-old next to the caption ‘Welcome to America.’

The girl is from a photograph taken at the US border by Getty photographer John Moore last week.

Showing the toddler’s distress while her mother is searched and detained, the image has become a defining symbol of the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, where parents and children entering the US illegally have been separated at the border.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Australian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time

10:45, 25 Jun 2018

Canadian thriller "Heretic" to shoot in Armenia

10:14, 25 Jun 2018

Turkey's Erdogan wins new term

10:02, 25 Jun 2018

Brussels to host Euronest Parliamentary Assembly session June 25-27

09:52, 25 Jun 2018

Turkey election: Erdogan ahead in early results

21:55, 24 Jun 2018

Manvel Grigoryan suspended as President of Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers

19:50, 24 Jun 2018

World Cup 2018: England thrash Panama 6-1 to reach Last 16

18:16, 24 Jun 2018

Kroos scores late to save Germany’s World Cup

00:09, 24 Jun 2018

OSCE Permanent Representatives sum up visit to South Caucasus

15:47, 23 Jun 2018

Artsakh forces repel Azerbaijani infiltration attempt

14:40, 23 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Australian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time

Canadian thriller "Heretic" to shoot in Armenia

Turkey's Erdogan wins new term

Brussels to host Euronest Parliamentary Assembly session June 25-27

Turkey election: Erdogan ahead in early results

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia