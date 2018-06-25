Serj Tankian: Time for an Armenian-style revolution in the US

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian says it’s time for an Armenian style peaceful revolution in the US.

Tankian shared the front page of the Time Magazine with the following caption:

“Sometimes a picture says it all. The USA is in a state of utter regression. Time for an Armenia style peaceful revolution no?”

The image depicts president and crying two-year-old next to the caption ‘Welcome to America.’

The girl is from a photograph taken at the US border by Getty photographer John Moore last week.

Showing the toddler’s distress while her mother is searched and detained, the image has become a defining symbol of the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, where parents and children entering the US illegally have been separated at the border.